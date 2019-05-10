Home

Susan (Sue) BIGGAR

Susan (Sue) BIGGAR Notice
BIGGAR, Susan (Sue). Peacefully at home with her family on Wednesday, 8th May 2019. Loved wife of Bruce, and devoted mum to Jaimie and Christie. Adored grandma to Theo. Beloved daughter of Roy and Ruth Brown. Sister in law of Bob and Carol Biggar. A Celebration of Sue's life will be held at The Te Awamutu Bible Chapel, Chapel Drive, Te Awamutu on Tuesday, 14th May 2019 at 11am, followed by a private family burial. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Biggar family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 10, 2019
