Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
07-578 4009
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel
403 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan LEE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Beatrice (Ballard) LEE

Add a Memory
Susan Beatrice (Ballard) LEE Notice
LEE, Susan Beatrice (nee Ballard). Peacefully at Tauranga Hospital on 3rd January 2020 after a brief illness, in her 76th year. Much loved wife of David, cherished mother and mother-in-law of Chris and Vicky, Nick and Michela, and Katharine and Colin, and adored grandmother of Pip and Jess, Kosal, Jenny, Isabel and Richie, and Scarlett and Oscar. A celebration of Sue's life will be held at Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga, on Wednesday 8th January at 11am. Messages to the Lee family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -