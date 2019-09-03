|
LEACH, Susan Augusta. Passed away peacefully on 1st September 2019. Loved wife of the late Wayne (Winkie). Beloved mother of Donna and Jonathan and sister to Cathy and the late Peter Serkin. Sister-in-law to Red, Janet, Kate and Gordon. Mother-in-law to Catherine. Adored by her grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A service for Susan will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Road Tauranga on Thursday 5th September at 10am. Communication to the Susan Leach Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019