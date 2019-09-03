Home

POWERED BY

Services
Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 4780
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan LEACH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Augusta LEACH

Add a Memory
Susan Augusta LEACH Notice
LEACH, Susan Augusta. Passed away peacefully on 1st September 2019. Loved wife of the late Wayne (Winkie). Beloved mother of Donna and Jonathan and sister to Cathy and the late Peter Serkin. Sister-in-law to Red, Janet, Kate and Gordon. Mother-in-law to Catherine. Adored by her grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A service for Susan will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Road Tauranga on Thursday 5th September at 10am. Communication to the Susan Leach Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.