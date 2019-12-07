|
ROSS, Susan Anne (nee Tomski). On 5 December 2019 passed away at Middlemore Hospital, aged 70 years. Daughter of Gladys and Eddie Tomski (deceased). Beloved mother of Rachel. Loved grandmother of Jake. Cherished sister of Lyn and aunty to Nikki, Nathan and Ben. Cousin to the Hodgson family. Niece to Billy and Margot. "She will be forever in our hearts". A service to celebrate Sue's life will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Tuesday 10 December at 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 7, 2019