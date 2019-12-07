Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funerals
88 Great South Rd
Auckland , Auckland
09-267 2530
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens
361 Puhinui Road
Papatoetoe
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan ROSS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Anne (Tomski) ROSS

Add a Memory
Susan Anne (Tomski) ROSS Notice
ROSS, Susan Anne (nee Tomski). On 5 December 2019 passed away at Middlemore Hospital, aged 70 years. Daughter of Gladys and Eddie Tomski (deceased). Beloved mother of Rachel. Loved grandmother of Jake. Cherished sister of Lyn and aunty to Nikki, Nathan and Ben. Cousin to the Hodgson family. Niece to Billy and Margot. "She will be forever in our hearts". A service to celebrate Sue's life will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Tuesday 10 December at 2pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -