Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Susan Alice (Sue, Susie, Huhana) THAWLEY

Susan Alice (Sue, Susie, Huhana) THAWLEY Notice
THAWLEY, Susan Alice (Sue, Susie, Huhana). Passed peacefully on 25th April 2020 at Wellington Hospital. Laid to rest on 4th May 2020 at Makara Natural Burial Cemetery, with her family present. Her life will be celebrated, as soon as we are able, with extended family and friends all welcome. Much loved daughter of Daphne and Albert (deceased). A much loved sister to Bernard. A generous and whimsical aunt to Kathryn, Paul, Brendan and Nic; a magical great aunt to Emily, Louie, Max and Knox; a dear friend to many - she was loved in abundance. In lieu of flowers, please leave a living legacy in Susie's memory with a donation to www.treesthatcount.co.nz. A person who gave so much and so enriched our worlds. Haere toku hoa. Haere. Haere.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 5, 2020
