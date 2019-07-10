|
PATEL, Suresh Narsinhbhai. Passed away suddenly on 7 July 2019. Son of the late Narsinhbhai and Deviben. Loved husband of Mamta and loving father to Himani and Dhara. Cherished brother of Girish, Paresh and the late Ramila. Brother-in-law of Ameeta, Manjula and Kanti. Kaka to Rekha, Vijay, Neesha, and Vimal. Mama to Jatin, Chaitali and Bhavik. Dada to Karisha and Viara. You will be dearly missed by us all. A service will be held on Thursday 11th July at Legacy Funerals, Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga at 1.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 10, 2019