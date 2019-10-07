|
MILLAR, Sunday. Our amazing 103 year old mother passed away peacefully at home on Friday 4 October 2019. A full and remarkable life, she was much loved by family and friends. Mother of Bruce, John, Peter and Sue. Mother in law of Kyung, Sally, Pauline and Dennis. Grandmother of 14 and great grandmother of 18. Enjoy your rest Mum. A service will be held at All Saints Chapel Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank, on Friday 11 October at 3pm. Communications C/- Sibuns 582 Remuera Rd, Remuera Auckland 1050.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 7, 2019