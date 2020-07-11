Home

Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 15, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Sue Marion Alice (Crawshaw) WAUGH

Sue Marion Alice (Crawshaw) WAUGH Notice
WAUGH, Sue Marion Alice (nee Crawshaw). On 9th July 2020, Sue passed away at Beachhaven Hospital. Dearly loved mum of Tracy and Campbell, mother-in-law to Ange. Favourite Nana of Ruby, Matilda, Ryan, Zara and Lachlan. Adored sister of Lyn and Frances and families. A service to celebrate Sue's life will be held at Dils Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road on Wednesday 15 July at 12.30 pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Dementia New Zealand. https://dementia.nz/



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2020
