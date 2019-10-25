|
McMILLAN, Stuart William. Beloved husband of Nancy; beloved father and father-in-law of Natasha and John, Kate and Graeme, Andrew and Brandy, and Maria and Joe; much loved grandfather of Bridget, Hugh, Griffin, Abbie and Lily; and much loved brother of Bruce and Margaret. A memorial service for Stuart will be held at The Pines, 50 The Esplanade, Houghton Bay, Wellington at 2 PM on Tuesday, 29 October. Messages to 15 Wadestown Road, Wellington 6012 or to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019