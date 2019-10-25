Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stuart McMILLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stuart William McMILLAN

Add a Memory
Stuart William McMILLAN Notice
McMILLAN, Stuart William. Beloved husband of Nancy; beloved father and father-in-law of Natasha and John, Kate and Graeme, Andrew and Brandy, and Maria and Joe; much loved grandfather of Bridget, Hugh, Griffin, Abbie and Lily; and much loved brother of Bruce and Margaret. A memorial service for Stuart will be held at The Pines, 50 The Esplanade, Houghton Bay, Wellington at 2 PM on Tuesday, 29 October. Messages to 15 Wadestown Road, Wellington 6012 or to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stuart's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.