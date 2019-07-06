Home

Stuart Ross (Rosco) HANKINS

Stuart Ross (Rosco) HANKINS Notice
HANKINS, Stuart Ross (Rosco). Passed away suddenly at home on Thursday 4th July 2019, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret Loving father to Stuart and Debi, Charmaine and Dennis, Trevor, Angela, Kelly and Julian. Special Poppa and Grandad of ten and Great Grandad of seven. Off to the next Adventure The Funeral Service will be held in the Main Chapel at Morrisons Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Wednesday 10 July 2019 at 3.00pm, followed by cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2019
