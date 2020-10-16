|
McCALLUM, Stuart (Stu). On Wednesday 14 October Stuart passed away peacefully at Bupa St Andrews, surrounded by family. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Kath, loving father and father-in-law of Keith and Kerry, and Glennis and Rob Middleton. Loving Poppa to Jarrod and Amy. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Christina and Trevor. A service to celebrate Stuart's life will be held on Tuesday 20 October in the White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street, Hamilton at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Waikato Branch of the Cancer Society may be made online at https://waikato-bop. cancernz.org.nz/how-to-get- involved/make-a-donation/ donate-now/ All communications to the McCallum Family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020