Home

POWERED BY

Services
James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
(07) 855 5541
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020
2:00 p.m.
White Rose Chapel
75 Cook Street
Hamilton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stuart McCALLUM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stuart (Stu) McCALLUM

Add a Memory
Stuart (Stu) McCALLUM Notice
McCALLUM, Stuart (Stu). On Wednesday 14 October Stuart passed away peacefully at Bupa St Andrews, surrounded by family. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Kath, loving father and father-in-law of Keith and Kerry, and Glennis and Rob Middleton. Loving Poppa to Jarrod and Amy. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Christina and Trevor. A service to celebrate Stuart's life will be held on Tuesday 20 October in the White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street, Hamilton at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Waikato Branch of the Cancer Society may be made online at https://waikato-bop. cancernz.org.nz/how-to-get- involved/make-a-donation/ donate-now/ All communications to the McCallum Family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stuart's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -