To be announced at a later date
Stuart Ian BREMNER


1940 - 2020
Stuart Ian BREMNER Notice
BREMNER, Stuart Ian. Born October 10, 1940. Passed away suddenly on May 1, 2020 doing what he loved, with his love, playing golf. Cherished and much loved husband of Joycelyn for over 56 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Fraser and Rebecca, and Andrea and Stuart. Treasured Pop of Cole, Alex, Emmerson, Grace, Thea, Greer and Lachlan. Beloved brother and brother-in-law of Duncan and the late Doris, Wendy and Jim, Hugh and June, and Roger and Rosemary. Everyone who knew you will hold you in their hearts forever, and the memories we have with you will last a lifetime. We toast you now with a glass of Roaring Meg and a celebration of Stuart's life will be held at a later date.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 4, 2020
