More Obituaries for Stuart REID
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stuart Hamilton REID


1941 - 2020
Stuart Hamilton REID Notice
REID, Stuart Hamilton. 3 January 1941 - 7 July 2020 Aged 79 years Peacefully in Waikato Hospital. Loved husband of Rosalie (Deceased), and father and father in law of Alister and Macaela (Waihi) and Cameron and Brad (Melbourne), Grandfather of Callan. An enthusiast for everything Nautical. Formally of Katikati and Hamilton. Stuart has been privately cremated and a Memorial service will follow at a later date. All communications to Cambridge Funerals , PO Box 844 Cambridge 3450.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2020
