ARMSTRONG, Stuart George (Stuart). Born August 10, 1930. Stuart passed away peacefully on the 31st October 2019 at Ambridge Rose Manor. Beloved husband of Karen for 67 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Lindsay and Geoff, and Carol and Wanley. Very proud Grandpa of Kerry and Jase, Shaun and Ness, Andrew, David and Laura and Michael and very special great Grandpa to Lijy, Issac and Gracie. He had a very strong presence in our lives and will be dearly and sorely missed. He treasured us all. Grateful thanks to Dr Ray Khoo and Ambridge Rose Manor for their outstanding care and kindness shown to Stuart and the family. A private family farewell will be held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 2, 2019