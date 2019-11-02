Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stuart ARMSTRONG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stuart George (Stuart) ARMSTRONG

Add a Memory
Stuart George (Stuart) ARMSTRONG Notice
ARMSTRONG, Stuart George (Stuart). Born August 10, 1930. Stuart passed away peacefully on the 31st October 2019 at Ambridge Rose Manor. Beloved husband of Karen for 67 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Lindsay and Geoff, and Carol and Wanley. Very proud Grandpa of Kerry and Jase, Shaun and Ness, Andrew, David and Laura and Michael and very special great Grandpa to Lijy, Issac and Gracie. He had a very strong presence in our lives and will be dearly and sorely missed. He treasured us all. Grateful thanks to Dr Ray Khoo and Ambridge Rose Manor for their outstanding care and kindness shown to Stuart and the family. A private family farewell will be held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stuart's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -