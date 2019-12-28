Home

Stuart Frederick HOWARD

HOWARD, Stuart Frederick. On Sunday 22nd December 2019, peacefully at Mountain View Rest Home, Kawerau. Loving husband of Gaylene, Father and father in-law of John and Leanne, Leslie and Bev and Ellona, Grandfather of Benjamin and Renee, and Michael, Shane and Nikki, and Kelly and Brendan, Cameron and Jake, Great grandad of Quinn and Emilee. As the sun rose on the longest day, Stuart baled his last bale, his work done now, may he rest in peace. Special thanks to the staff of Mountain View Rest Home, the various teams at Whakatane, Tauranga and Waikato Hospitals and the staff at Sheaffs Rest Home for supporting Gaylene. As per Stuart's request a private service has been held. Communications please to the Howard Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 28, 2019
