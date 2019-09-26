|
COX, Stuart Elliot. Passed away on 25th September 2019, aged 92. Beloved husband of the late Daphne. Adored father of Sally, Janet and the late Angela. Loved father-in-law of Murray and treasured Grandad to Nicholas, Matthew and Mark. Life member of the N.Z.P.G.A. and member of the British P.G.A. Many thanks to the caring staff at Powley House. No flowers by request. A celebration of Stuart's life will be held at the Grange Manor Chapel, Davis Funerals, 400 Dominion Rd, Mt Eden on Monday 30 September 2019 at 1.30pm
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 26, 2019