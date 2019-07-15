|
MCINTOSH, Stuart Douglas. Passed away on Friday the 12th of July 2019. Husband of the late Doreen McIntosh. Loved father and father in law of Sandy (Ron) and Joan, Graeme and Barbara, Jean and Scotty (deceased), Raewyn and the late Geraldine. Much loved Grandfather of 11 and Great Grandfather of 6. Loved youngest brother of 4 siblings. Forever in our hearts, will be sadly missed. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Wednesday the 17th of July 2019 at 3:00 p.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 15, 2019