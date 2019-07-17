Home

COWBOURNE, Stuart Dennis (Stuart). Passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019 aged 92. Former husband of Pat and much loved father of Fiona, Tony, Hilary and Linda. A loved grandad of Kayla, Chelsea, Matthew, Eden, Alexis, Roy, Carl, Laura, Billie and Felix. A service for Stuart will be held 2pm Friday 20th July at Woodhill (Legacy Funerals venue), 167 Grange Rd, Otumoetai. All messages to the Cowbourne family c/o 20 Clyde St, Mt Maunganui 3116.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 17, 2019
