|
|
|
HAMILL, Stuart Campbell. Passed away after a short illness on 15 December 2019 at Middlemore Hospital, aged 71 years. Dearly loved husband of Frances for 49 years. Loved son of the late Mabel and Bill. Loved youngest brother of Dennis and Jennie, and the late Donald and Lillian. Uncle and great uncle to Shelley, Adrian, Djamel, Michaela and Trent. A big thank you to all the staff in Ward 9 of Middlemore Hospital, to everyone at Hampton Downs Car Raceway, and to family and friends for support over this time. A private cremation has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 17, 2019