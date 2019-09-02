Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams V J & Sons Ltd
King St
Te Kuiti , Waikato 07-878 6100
Resources
More Obituaries for Stuart MASTERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stuart Bruce MASTERS

Add a Memory
Stuart Bruce MASTERS Notice
MASTERS, Stuart Bruce. Peacefully at Te Kuiti Hospital on Friday 30th August 2019, with his supportive, caring and loving family at his side. Dearly loved husband of Melvah for 28 years. Adored and loved father of Jason and fiancee Penny, Shaun, and Brendon. Son of Buster and Betty. Interment for Bruce will be held at 1pm, on Wednesday 4th September at the Te Kuiti Cemetery, followed by a celebration of Bruce's life at St Lukes Anglican Church, Esplanade, Te Kuiti at 2pm. All communications to Masters Family c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941. In the care of VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stuart's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.