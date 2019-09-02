|
MASTERS, Stuart Bruce. Peacefully at Te Kuiti Hospital on Friday 30th August 2019, with his supportive, caring and loving family at his side. Dearly loved husband of Melvah for 28 years. Adored and loved father of Jason and fiancee Penny, Shaun, and Brendon. Son of Buster and Betty. Interment for Bruce will be held at 1pm, on Wednesday 4th September at the Te Kuiti Cemetery, followed by a celebration of Bruce's life at St Lukes Anglican Church, Esplanade, Te Kuiti at 2pm. All communications to Masters Family c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941. In the care of VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 2, 2019