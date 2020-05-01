Home

Stuart Brian BURGESS


1931 - 2020
Stuart Brian BURGESS Notice
BURGESS, Stuart Brian. Passed away at home on Tuesday 28 April 2020, at home. 1931 - 2020 Much loved husband of the late Doreen. Loved father and father in law of Peter and Jenny, Joy and Ray, Shirley and Diana. Dearly loved Grandad of Craig, Nicole, Daniel, Melissa, Kelly and Nicholas. Adored Poppa of Bree. Treasured Great Grandad of Anthony, Olivia, Dylan and Jamie. Forever in our hearts. Due to current circumstances a private family burial is to be held.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 1, 2020
