Gateway Funeral Services
17 Awatapu Drive
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty
07 3086102
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Gerards Catholic Church
Onslow Street
Kawerau
Stuart Bissett CARTMAN


1935 - 2020
Stuart Bissett CARTMAN Notice
CARTMAN, Stuart Bissett. 10 October 1935 - 23 February 2020. Our lovely gentle Dad passed away on Sunday night in Whakatane Hospital. He was so loved by all his Children, Susan, Mark, Andrew and Ann-Marie, their Partners and grandchildren. He was an adoring and dedicated husband of Rose Cartman. Funeral service at St Gerards Catholic Church Onslow Street Kawerau, on Thursday, 27 February at 11am. Refreshments after the private burial at Kawerau Cemetery.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 26, 2020
