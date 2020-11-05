|
THORN, Stuart Bernard. Eng, Lieut. RN. Crossed the bar peacefully at Dove House Hospice, Hull, on 24th October 2020, aged 88. Beloved husband of Shelagh, father of Trevor (deceased) and Christine. Loving grandfather of Alan, Steven, Jason, Nicholas and Chelsea and Great Grandfather of 11. Please contact A.S Shepherds, Hull for Funeral arrangements. Services restricted by Covid regulations. A Yorkshireman has happily gone to be reunited with Shelagh.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 5, 2020