Lying in State
Tuesday, Jun. 16, 2020
P.I.P.C Church Hall
cnr of Kelso Street & Maraetai Road
Tokoroa
Service
Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020
5:00 p.m.
Tokoroa Seventh-day Adventist Church
Kent Street
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 19, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Tokoroa Seventh-day Adventist Church
Kent Street
Strickland Eric TEAUKURA Notice
TEAUKURA, Strickland Eric. On 15 May 2020 in Mt Isa, Austrialia. On behalf of Yvonne, Moeroa, Teresa, Katy and Carly, dads grandchildren and great grandchildren, the Teaukura, Tuakeu, Atai and Ngamata families wish to announce the following notice for an AMAZING husband, dad, Koko, son, brother, uncle and friend. He will be laying in state at the P.I.P.C Church Hall cnr of Kelso Street & Maraetai Road, Tokoroa, from Wednesday 17th June 2020, where he will remain until we lay him to rest. A family service will be held at the Tokoroa Seventh-day Adventist Church, Kent Street on Thursday the 18th of June at 5:pm. A Funeral Service will be held at the above Church on Friday 19th June 2020 at 11:00am followed by a burial at the Tokoroa Lawn Cemetery. Any inquiries please contact his daughter Moeroa Numanga on 02108219716, or his brother Pr Paora Teaukura on 021990648 South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444, New Zealand
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 16, 2020
