Storm William LACY

Storm William LACY Notice
LACY, Storm William. Tragically taken far too soon on 29th July 2019. Loving fianc? of Danielle. Precious son of Annette and Pat, and future son-in-law of Lisa and Rob. Beloved brother and brother- in-law to Brenton and Jennifer, Jessica and Shayne, Jeffrey and Sarah, and Samuel. Special uncle to Kingston, Chloe, Elsie and Thomas. Cherished grandson of Nana Barbara and Grandpa Rex (deceased), Marlene (deceased) and Michael (deceased), Jeff and Michele, and Annette. A valued and dedicated fire fighter who served his country proudly. In lieu of flowers, donations in honour of Storm can be made to the Owhango Volunteer Fire Brigade, CMB 92, RD2 Owhango 3990. The funeral for Storm will be held at 1.30pm Monday 5th August, at 165 Kawautahi Rd, Owhango.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 2, 2019
