Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Matthews Church
60 Garfield Road
Helensville
ROGERS, Stewart Vincent (Buck). Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Thursday 8th October 2020, aged 57. Much loved partner to Helen, husband of Nga (deceased). Son of Jack (deceased) and Doreen, brother to Bevan (deceased) and James. Loved and treasured Dad to Amanda, Shannon, Mako, Tania, Michelle and all his grand kids. Buck will be at home for those who wish to come and visit him. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday 14th October 11.00am at St Matthews Church, 60 Garfield Road, Helensville. Forever missed never forgotten. All communications c/- 021 081 33200.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2020
