Stewart Sydney MATHIESEN

Stewart Sydney MATHIESEN Notice
MATHIESEN, Stewart Sydney. On 14 July 2019, after a short illness, aged 66. Dearly loved husband of Nicky. Much loved Dad of Sophie and Oli, and Sophie's partner Mike. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Suzanne and Ian McClew, and uncle of Naidene and Alex. A service to celebrate Stewart's life will be held at the Central Park Chapel of Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson on Saturday 20 July at 1.30pm. Special thanks to the staff of WD 83 and 64 at Auckland City Hospital, and Mercy Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mercy Hospice would be appreciated by family.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 16 to July 17, 2019
