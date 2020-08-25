Home

Stewart STEEL

STEEL, Stewart. Passed away peacefully on 22 August 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Loved son of June and the late Ken. Dearly loved husband of Janice. Loved dad of Cameron and Kristy, Brandon and Kerryn, Adam and Kathryn. Special Granddad of Isabelle, Libby, Max, Quinn, Charlotte and Nathan. "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal." A service for Stewart will be held on Monday 31 August at 11am in Auckland, for anyone wishing to attend or view via livestream please email [email protected] or call 092672530. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Cancer Society can be made online bit.ly/sstewart2208



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 25, 2020
