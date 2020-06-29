Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forrest Funeral Services
39 Riverside Rd
, Auckland
(09) 426-7950
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 4, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Forrest Funeral Services
39 Riverside Rd
Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stewart SPEED
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stewart Raymond SPEED


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Stewart Raymond SPEED Notice
SPEED, Stewart Raymond. Our darling Stewart (Stewy, Stewpie-Stew), 77 years young; passed away peacefully on Monday 22nd June 2020 in Whangarei Hospital. Born 13th December 1942, he was a caring, gentle human being, a sports legend and designer extraordinaire. He spent the last 36 years loved and adored by his wife Geraldine. He was the proud daddy to three adoring daughters, Amelia, Rebecca and Katie. He was lucky to be blessed with four grandchildren, Mark, Jessie, Melinda and Michael, and in May became a Great Grandfather to baby Oliver. We would love you to join us to celebrate Stewart's life at 2pm on Saturday 4th July 2020 at Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa. If are unable to join us, you can access the service online at www.oneroomstreaming.com/login, ID:forrestfuneral2, Password: HTFFOF.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stewart's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -