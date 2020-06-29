|
SPEED, Stewart Raymond. Our darling Stewart (Stewy, Stewpie-Stew), 77 years young; passed away peacefully on Monday 22nd June 2020 in Whangarei Hospital. Born 13th December 1942, he was a caring, gentle human being, a sports legend and designer extraordinaire. He spent the last 36 years loved and adored by his wife Geraldine. He was the proud daddy to three adoring daughters, Amelia, Rebecca and Katie. He was lucky to be blessed with four grandchildren, Mark, Jessie, Melinda and Michael, and in May became a Great Grandfather to baby Oliver. We would love you to join us to celebrate Stewart's life at 2pm on Saturday 4th July 2020 at Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa. If are unable to join us, you can access the service online at www.oneroomstreaming.com/login, ID:forrestfuneral2, Password: HTFFOF.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2020