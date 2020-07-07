Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 11, 2020
12:00 p.m.
22 Parkwood Place
Huntington
Stewart Kent WRAGGE


1939 - 2020
WRAGGE, Stewart Kent. 25 October 1939 - 03 July 2020. Loved husband of Ollie, precious Father of Andrew and Tori, Poppa to Tristram, Isaac and Hugo and brother to Catherine, (John and Christopher - deceased). He was a very special Dad and dearly loved. Stewart was a rare and special gentleman, his love and care was an example to us all. We will miss you forever. A celebration of Stewarts life will be held at home, 22 Parkwood Place, Huntington on Saturday 11th July at 12 noon. Communications to The Wragge family: 11 Miller Street, Point Chevalier, 1022.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 7, 2020
