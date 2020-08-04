|
MOORE, Stewart Herbert. Stewart died 2 August 2020 with Rose by his side. A courageous battle with cancer endured with much dignity and humour. Loved wife of Rosemary. Loved father of Daniel and daughter-in-law Vicki. Grandpa to Ethan, Luca and Cordelia. Loved father of David and partner Anouschka. Loved brother of Alex and sister-in-law Rhondda. Special grandpa friend of Emily and Lillian. A celebration of Stewart's life will be held at the Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel on Thursday 6 August 2020 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations would be preferred to Hospice Waikato and may be left at the service or made online. https:/ /www.hospicewaikato.org. nz/donate-online All communications to Stewart's family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 4, 2020