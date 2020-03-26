Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Resources
More Obituaries for Stewart BOWMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stewart Guy (Guy) BOWMAN

Add a Memory
Stewart Guy (Guy) BOWMAN Notice
BOWMAN, Stewart Guy (Guy). Passed away 24 March 2020 aged 86. Dearly loved husband of Nancy. Loved and loving Dad of Wendy and Mike, Debbie and Craig, Bryce and Pauline (ENG), Dean and Lauraine. Poppa to Lana and Joe, Ryan and Elodie, Jarryd and Aggie, Kye, Lizzie, Joe, Sam, and Claudia. Grand Poppa to George, Lochie, and Penelope. Will be sadly missed. Rest in peace. Due to the current situation a memorial service may be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Waikato. All communications to the Bowman family PO Box 5523 Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stewart's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -