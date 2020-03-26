|
|
|
BOWMAN, Stewart Guy (Guy). Passed away 24 March 2020 aged 86. Dearly loved husband of Nancy. Loved and loving Dad of Wendy and Mike, Debbie and Craig, Bryce and Pauline (ENG), Dean and Lauraine. Poppa to Lana and Joe, Ryan and Elodie, Jarryd and Aggie, Kye, Lizzie, Joe, Sam, and Claudia. Grand Poppa to George, Lochie, and Penelope. Will be sadly missed. Rest in peace. Due to the current situation a memorial service may be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Waikato. All communications to the Bowman family PO Box 5523 Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 26, 2020