BROWNE, Stewart Frederick (Stewie). It is with great sadness that we announce the passing suddenly of Stewart on Tuesday 27th October 2020. A much loved husband to Eileen Kiely, loving dad and treasured father and father in law to Sara and Grant McFlinn and Janita and much loved Grandad to James and Lewis and beloved brother of Jenny. You were a great influence and mentor to young people. You have left a very large hole in our hearts. You will be greatly missed. A service for Stewart will be held at the Tauranga Race Course Events Centre (Sir Tristram Lounge), 1383 Cameron Road, Tauranga on Saturday 31st October 2020 at 1:00pm. Messages to the Browne family C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 28, 2020