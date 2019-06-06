Home

Stewart Frank SANDERS

Stewart Frank SANDERS Notice
SANDERS, Stewart Frank. On Sunday 2 June 2019, Stewart died as he was mowing the lawns. Loved by Rae, his wife, his children Rachel, Andrew and Danielle, his son-in-law Ian and his grandchildren Petra and Sara, his sister Jan and her husband John. "He loved us and we loved him" A service for Stewart will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland on Monday 10 June at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Stewart's name to the St John Ambulance. All communications to Sibuns Funeral Directors, 582 Remuera Road, Remuera, Auckland.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2019
