Stewart Ainsworth DOUGLAS

Stewart Ainsworth DOUGLAS Notice
DOUGLAS, Stewart Ainsworth. At home, (after a brief illness) on 5th April 2020, with his family at his side; aged 77 years. Devoted husband and soulmate for 56 years of Doreen (nee Thorburn). Amazing Dad to Nigel and Rose, Joy and Laurence, Jennie and Kevin. Fantastic Stewie of Nathan, Zac and Brooke; Jye, Zoe and Pia; Laine, Millar and Holly. Privately cremated. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Messages to: 10 Raratuna Street, RD4, Thames 3574. Email: [email protected] co.nz.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 8, 2020
