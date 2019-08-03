|
CLARKE, Steven Lloyd (Clarkey). Passed away peacefully at North Shore Public Hospital on Thursday 1 August 2019, aged 61 years. Dearly loved son of Rita and the Late Douglas Clarke. Cherished father to Craig and Nicki, Kelly and Doug, Sharlene and Steele, Anneliese and Jason. Special Poppa Rat Rat to Haylee, Skyla, Grace, Jade, Indiana, Noah, Jett, Lincoln, Taytum, Ellazaye, Sharliese, Summer and Quade. Gone but not forgotten, Forever in our hearts The Funeral Service will be held in the Main Chapel at Morrisons Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Tuesday 6th August 2019 at 12.30pm, followed by cremation. The family wishes to thank all the staff at North Shore Hospital for their wonderful care and support.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2019