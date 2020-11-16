Home

Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020
12:00 p.m.
The Stables
1151 Leigh Road
Matakana
View Map
Steven John NEVILLE


1960 - 2020
Steven John NEVILLE Notice
NEVILLE, Steven John. Born 30 September 1960. Steven passed away Friday 13 November 2020 at his favourite place, at home in Sandspit, as he wished. Darling husband of Michelle. Adored father and father-in-law of Michael and Steph, Katy and James. A special bond son-in-law of Grace. Our brave, amazing, wise, tenacious, and generous man - we love you the mostest. Please join us for a celebration of Steven's life, Wednesday 18 November at The Stables, 1151 Leigh Road, Matakana at 12 noon. The Family would like to thank our "angels" Marjorie, Sue and Christine for their wonderful care of Steven; Warkworth Hospice - you are amazing, particularly Ady, Fiona and Aliscia; and Dr Tsui-Wen Chen, who has travelled this journey with us for the past 12 years. In lieu of flowers, we would ask for donations to be made to hospice.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020
