Steven John (Griff) GRIFFITHS

Steven John (Griff) GRIFFITHS Notice
GRIFFITHS, Steven John (Griff). On 22 October 2019. Suddenly at home. Aged 53 years. Much loved dad of his treasured daughter Louisa (Loops). Loved son of Yvonne and the late Dick. Brother of Kim- Marie and Michael and brother-in-law of Sue and Brent, Uncle to Georgia, Devon, Dylan and Jo. Larger than life. He lived to ride fast and will be sorely missed by us all. A service for Steve will be held Cornerstone - Whare Karakia o Manako, 144 Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri at 2:00pm on Friday 1 November 2019 prior to private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 26, 2019
