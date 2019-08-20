|
BLISS, Steven John (Steve). On August 20, 1983. Beloved eldest son of Ray and June, dearly loved brother of Ian and Louise, brother-in-law of Sharon and Tony. We have you fast in our fortress and will not let you depart, but put you down into the dungeon in the round tower of our hearts. There we will keep you forever and a day til the walls shall crumble into ruin and moulder in dust away. Died tragically aged 28. Forever in our hearts. Love always, Dad, Mum, Ian, Louise, Sharon and Tony.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 20, 2019