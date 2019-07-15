Home

Steven Joel (Hunter) BREWSTER

Steven Joel (Hunter) BREWSTER Notice
BREWSTER, Steven Joel (Hunter). On 11 July 2019 unexpectedly aged 68 years. Dearly loved husband of Helen, loved father of Jay-Anna and Matt. A Service for Steve will be held in the East Lounge of Mount Smart Stadium (entrance from Maurice Road, Penrose) on Thursday 18 July 2019 at 2pm, to be followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Brewster Family, c/- P.O. Box 11391, Ellerslie, Auckland 1542. In lieu of flowers, donations to Organ Donation New Zealand, P.O. Box 99431, Newmarket 1149 would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 15, 2019
