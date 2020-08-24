Home

Steven Jens KIRKEBY

KIRKEBY, Steven Jens. Born September 25, 1958. Passed away peacefully on August 17, 2020 at Nurse Maude Hospice; Christchurch, aged 61 years. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Christine, much loved son of Pat Kirkeby (Taupo) and loved brother of Mark and Carmel (Taupo) much loved father and father-in-law of Nina and Carl and Natasha and Leon, and Sam. Loved step father of Matt and Allie Cronin. Much loved Grandad of Alan and Douglas. "Steven will be sadly missed" In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made online at: bit.ly/sjkirkeby1708
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 24, 2020
