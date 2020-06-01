Home

Waikanae Funeral Home
17 Parata St
Waikanae , Wellington
04-293 6844
Service
Thursday, Jun. 4, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Steven Harold MULHOLLAND

Steven Harold MULHOLLAND Notice
MULHOLLAND, Steven Harold. 15892 LMM RNZN. On May 27, 2020 at home. Dearly loved husband of Annette. Much loved father and father-in- law of Vicky, Brent and Candice, Paul and Lanita. Loved poppa of Brittany, Sean, Alex, Jenna, Jason, Jamie, Zara and Oliver. A private service will be held on Thursday June 4, 2020 at 1pm. To comply with current restrictions the service will be live streamed by joining https:/ /oneroomstreaming. com/nz/ Event ID WaikanaeFH password CNXGHZ Waikanae Funeral Home Tel 04 2936844
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2020
