MULHOLLAND, Steven Harold. 15892 LMM RNZN. On May 27, 2020 at home. Dearly loved husband of Annette. Much loved father and father-in- law of Vicky, Brent and Candice, Paul and Lanita. Loved poppa of Brittany, Sean, Alex, Jenna, Jason, Jamie, Zara and Oliver. A private service will be held on Thursday June 4, 2020 at 1pm. To comply with current restrictions the service will be live streamed by joining https:/ /oneroomstreaming. com/nz/ Event ID WaikanaeFH password CNXGHZ Waikanae Funeral Home Tel 04 2936844
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2020