Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Steven Craig (Chorkey) STAIRMAND

Steven Craig (Chorkey) STAIRMAND Notice
STAIRMAND, Steven Craig (Chorkey). On 26th November 2019, at his home. Aged 43 years. Loved husband of Mereana, Loved father of Nathan, Hunter, Anthony and Harry. Dearly loved son of the late Anthony and Sue. Stepson of Warren. Brother of Rachel and Damian, Bevan and Rae. Son in law of Eddie and Lorraine Wiki and a loved brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to everyone. A service to celebrate Chorkey's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Hibiscus Coast on Monday, the 2nd of December 2019 at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation. All communications to "The Stairmand Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
