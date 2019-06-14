MCCULLOUGH, Steve (Steven John). 8 September 1971 - 11 June 2019 - too young Our hearts are shattered as, I, Deb McCullough lose my husband and love of my love, and our daughters Paige and Kate lose their 'best dad in the world'. He fought with the kind of determination he is well known for, but he sadly met his match with a wickedly aggressive disease (cancer, metastatic melanoma). Paige, Kate and I will love and miss you forever. Please join us to celebrate him and give him the kind of send off he deserves on Monday 17th June, 3pm at The North Harbour Chapel of Dils Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany. Hospice cared so thoroughly for Steve whilst being so thoughtful and considerate of all of our family. We will be eternally grateful for their selfless nurturing. Instead of flowers a donation to Hospice would be greatly appreciated, a donation box will be available at the service.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 14, 2019