Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Resources
More Obituaries for Steve MCCULLOUGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steve (Steven John) MCCULLOUGH

Notice Condolences

Steve (Steven John) MCCULLOUGH Notice
MCCULLOUGH, Steven John. (47) of Auckland, passed away on 11 June 2019 after a brief but bravely fought battle with cancer. He slipped away peacefully surrounded by his family, and as always, on his own terms. Forever loved, and will be missed beyond measure. Dearest son of Moira, and the late John McCullough. Much loved brother of Kay, Jackie, Rona and their families. Our hearts and love go to the loves of his life, Deborah, and daughters, Paige and Kate. Until we meet again.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.