MCCULLOUGH, Steven John. (47) of Auckland, passed away on 11 June 2019 after a brief but bravely fought battle with cancer. He slipped away peacefully surrounded by his family, and as always, on his own terms. Forever loved, and will be missed beyond measure. Dearest son of Moira, and the late John McCullough. Much loved brother of Kay, Jackie, Rona and their families. Our hearts and love go to the loves of his life, Deborah, and daughters, Paige and Kate. Until we meet again.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 14, 2019
