REID, Steve Deaveran. Passed away peacefully on Monday, 10th June 2019, with his loving family by his side. He is flying in his Mustang in the sky looking down with pride on his family. Dearly loved husband of 43 years to Lyn, loving and dedicated father to Mellissa, (Lutie) and Stephen (Brud). Devoted Poppa to his Kaney Boy, Madison (Momo) and Miliah (Milly). Respected father-in-law of Ken and Candy. Devoted son-in-law to Dawn who will miss their Friday night oysters, chips and Export Gold. Beloved son of the late Sydney and Stella Reid. Beloved brother to his many brothers and sister. We would like to thank Laird Cameron and all of the specialists, doctors, nurses, staff and tea ladies at Canopy Cancer Care, Ascott Hospital and ward 82 at Auckland Hospital for their love and respectful care of our Steve. A service will be held at the All Saints Chapel of Purewa Crematorium, 102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Saturday, 15th June at 12.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 12, 2019