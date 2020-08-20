|
BOREHAM, Stephen Wendell (Steve). Born December 22, 1942. Passed away on August 17, 2020. Our beautiful, stoic, poetic brother Steve died suddenly. So loved by his sisters Bette and Ellie, brother in law Rob Newbegin and especially his brother Denny. These two brothers have the strongest brotherly love. A verse from Steve's poem "Bliss" A great booming sweetness Came into me, and stayed And grew into a strange ache. Wafting the heart upwards Only to descend from that height And fade as a flower. Private cremation
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 20, 2020