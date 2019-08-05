Home

Stephen Thomas (Beanie) BEAN

Stephen Thomas (Beanie) BEAN Notice
BEAN, Stephen Thomas (Beanie). On July 31st, 2019 whilst on a motorbike trip in Colorado with friends. Dearly loved husband of Susan. Loved father and father-in-law of Charlotte and Dan, much loved Beanie to Ava and Sienna. Loved brother and brother-in- law of Bernadette, Tony, Maggie, Lesley, Trevor, Graham and Bruce. A service will be held at St Ignatius Catholic Church, 12 Kotiri Street, St Heliers, on Friday 9th August at 1.00 pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Cancer Society of New Zealand, Auckland Division, PO Box 1724, Auckland 1140



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 5, 2019
