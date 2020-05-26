Home

Stephen Ross GIBLIN


1956 - 2020
Stephen Ross GIBLIN Notice
GIBLIN, Stephen Ross. 18 December 1956 - 21 May 2020. Passed peacefully after a short illness at Elmwood Village Hospital, Auckland. Eldest son of Valma and the late Ray Giblin. Elder brother of Paul and Catherine (Whakatane), Kathryn and Paul VandenBerg (Paengaroa), Judy and Ted (Tamahere). Special thanks to Ward 17 Middlemore Hospital staff, and the caring staff at Elmwood. A private service for Steve has been held. Messages please to the Giblin family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 26, 2020
