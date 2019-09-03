Home

Stephen Ronald JOREY

JOREY, Stephen Ronald. On 29th August 2019, peacefully at Hibiscus Hospice, aged 70 years. Dearly loved husband of Rosemary. Loved father and father-in-law of Craig and Sandra, Grant and Ying, and Rebecca. Loving Poppa of Max and Ethan. So dearly loved, so sadly missed. A service to celebrate Stephen's life will be held at the chapel of Jason Morrison Funeral Services, 24 Whitaker Road, Warkworth on Friday 6th September at 11:00am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to North Harbour Hospice (www.northharbourhospice. org.nz) would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 3, 2019
